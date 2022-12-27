Britain’s ESEA community now have access to a 24/7 helpline to report hate incidents or receive advice on how to handle them. File photo: Shutterstock
Britain
World /  Europe

Activists fight social injustice faced by Britain’s East and Southeast Asians: ‘It’s OK to speak out’

  • Britain’s East and Southeast Asian communities faced a surge in hate crimes, other forms of discrimination during the Covid-19 pandemic
  • ESEA organisations are working to provide more support for one of Britain’s fastest-growing ethnic minority groupings

Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 12:15pm, 27 Dec, 2022

