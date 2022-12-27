The war in Ukraine is in its 11th month, marked by many embarrassing Russian battlefield setbacks. Photo: Reuters
Russia gives Ukraine ultimatum: comply with demands or our army will decide
- Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has claimed that his country is ready for talks to end the war in Ukraine
- Despite Putin’s comments, Russian and Ukrainian forces keep fighting – a sign that peace isn’t imminent
The war in Ukraine is in its 11th month, marked by many embarrassing Russian battlefield setbacks. Photo: Reuters