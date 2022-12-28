English actors Stephen Greif, left, and Ian McShane in a scene from the British film The Great Riviera Bank Robbery. Greif died on December 23 at the age of 78. Photo: Evening Standard / Hulton Archive / Getty Images / TNS
British actor Stephen Greif of Blake’s 7 dies at 78
- Among Greif’s most prominent screen roles was Space Commander Travis in the science fiction series Blake’s 7, which ran from 1978 to 1981 on the BBC
- One of Greif’s final television roles was Speaker of the House in a 2020 episode of Netflix’s The Crown
