A woman holds a portrait during tribute to Mohammad Moradi, an Iranian man who killed himself after jumping into the Rhone river to raise awareness about the situation of the Iranian people, in Lyon, France on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
A woman holds a portrait during tribute to Mohammad Moradi, an Iranian man who killed himself after jumping into the Rhone river to raise awareness about the situation of the Iranian people, in Lyon, France on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
France
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
World /  Europe

Suicide investigation opened after Iranian found dead in French river

  • Mohammad Moradi, 38, was found in the Rhone river that flows through the centre of Lyon late on Monday, a police source said
  • Moradi had posted a video on Instagram saying he was about to drown himself to highlight the crackdown on protesters in Iran

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:09am, 28 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman holds a portrait during tribute to Mohammad Moradi, an Iranian man who killed himself after jumping into the Rhone river to raise awareness about the situation of the Iranian people, in Lyon, France on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
A woman holds a portrait during tribute to Mohammad Moradi, an Iranian man who killed himself after jumping into the Rhone river to raise awareness about the situation of the Iranian people, in Lyon, France on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE