A woman holds a portrait during tribute to Mohammad Moradi, an Iranian man who killed himself after jumping into the Rhone river to raise awareness about the situation of the Iranian people, in Lyon, France on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Suicide investigation opened after Iranian found dead in French river
- Mohammad Moradi, 38, was found in the Rhone river that flows through the centre of Lyon late on Monday, a police source said
- Moradi had posted a video on Instagram saying he was about to drown himself to highlight the crackdown on protesters in Iran
