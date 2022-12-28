Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. File photo: AP
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

Explainer |
Ukraine war: what is Zelensky’s 10-point peace plan?

  • No end to war in sight with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine now into its 11th month
  • Here is an explainer on the Ukrainian president’s peace plan and world reaction

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:55pm, 28 Dec, 2022

