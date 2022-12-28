Pope Francis, left, embraces Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI, at the Vatican. Photo: AP
Pope says ex-pontiff Benedict ‘very ill’, urges prayer as he rushes to his side
- The Vatican confirmed 95-year-old former Pope Benedict XVI ’s health has worsened ‘in the last few hours’, confirmed Francis visited him after weekly audience
- Once dubbed ‘God’s Rottweiler’, Benedict was criticised for failing to end Church cover-ups of child abuse and was the first pontiff to resign in six centuries
