Caesar, who joined the Freedom of Russia Legion: ‘I am not fighting my motherland. I am fighting against Putin’s regime’. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

The Russians fighting Russians, alongside Ukraine’s forces

  • The ‘Freedom of Russia’ legion is part of the corps of international volunteers fighting under the Ukrainian army
  • The Russian volunteers are said to be ‘motivated and professional fighters’, and regularly post propaganda videos

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:12pm, 29 Dec, 2022

