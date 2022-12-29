Caesar, who joined the Freedom of Russia Legion: ‘I am not fighting my motherland. I am fighting against Putin’s regime’. Photo: AFP
The Russians fighting Russians, alongside Ukraine’s forces
- The ‘Freedom of Russia’ legion is part of the corps of international volunteers fighting under the Ukrainian army
- The Russian volunteers are said to be ‘motivated and professional fighters’, and regularly post propaganda videos
