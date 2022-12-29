Demonstrators in Madrid, Spain, during a protest to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women in 2021. Photo: Reuters
Spain decries gender violence surge after pregnant woman killed in front of her children
- With 32-year-old being the latest victim, apparently stabbed by ex-partner, minister says it’s ‘not a private issue … it’s a social tragedy that we have to face as a society’
- Nine women were murdered in gender violence incidents in December, mainly by their partners; 1,180 have been killed since government tally began in 2003
