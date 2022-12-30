Black panther Kiara, a survivor of the trafficking of exotic pets in Ukraine, arrives at a shelter for wild animals at the zoo in Saint-Martin-la-Plaine near Lyon, France on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Black panther cub, victim of exotic animal trafficking in Ukraine, finds refuge in France
- Kiara was just a few weeks old when the ‘private individual’ who illegally owned her abandoned the panther cub
- The International Fund for Animal Welfare helped get Kiara out of Ukraine and into a zoo in Poland before she was moved to Saint-Martin-la-Plaine zoo in France
