British designer Vivienne Westwood during Milan Fashion Week in 2010. Westwood died on Thursday at the age of 81. Photo: Reuters
Vivienne Westwood, Britain’s provocative dame of fashion, dies at 81
- As the person who dressed the Sex Pistols, Westwood was synonymous with 1970s punk rock and became one of British fashion’s biggest names
- Westwood was inducted into Britain’s establishment in 1992 by Queen Elizabeth who awarded her the Order of the British Empire medal
British designer Vivienne Westwood during Milan Fashion Week in 2010. Westwood died on Thursday at the age of 81. Photo: Reuters