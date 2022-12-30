British designer Vivienne Westwood during Milan Fashion Week in 2010. Westwood died on Thursday at the age of 81. Photo: Reuters
Obituaries
World /  Europe

Vivienne Westwood, Britain’s provocative dame of fashion, dies at 81

  • As the person who dressed the Sex Pistols, Westwood was synonymous with 1970s punk rock and became one of British fashion’s biggest names
  • Westwood was inducted into Britain’s establishment in 1992 by Queen Elizabeth who awarded her the Order of the British Empire medal

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:22am, 30 Dec, 2022

