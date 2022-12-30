Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate being escorted by police in Bucharest, Romania. Photo: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via Reuters
Romania detains ex-kickboxer Andrew Tate in human trafficking case
- Self-proclaimed misogynist Andrew Tate, his brother Tristan and two others detained on human trafficking charges in Romania
- Tate’s detention came a day after he was publicly humiliated on Twitter by climate activist Greta Thunberg
