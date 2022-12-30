Russia targets Ukraine in new drone attack after missile barrage

Ukraine said on Friday that it repelled an overnight drone attack on the country, including on the capital Kyiv, a day after Russia carried out one of the biggest aerial assaults since it started the war in February. “On the night of December 29-30, the enemy attacked Ukraine with Iranian-made kamikaze drones,” Ukraine’s air force said in a statement on social media. It added that a total of 16 Iranian-made Shahed drones were launched from the southeastern and northern directions and they were “all” destroyed by Ukraine’s air defence. In Kyiv, the city authorities announced an air alert at 2.12am local time, which lasted for just over two hours, and called on residents to proceed to shelters. Mayor Vitali Klitschko later said the capital was attacked with seven drones: two were shot down “on approach” and five over the city. There were no casualties, but falling debris damaged windows in two buildings in a southwestern neighbourhood, he added. Belarus protests to Ukraine after downing stray air defence missile The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces Friday morning report said Russia had launched 85 missile strikes, 35 air strikes, and 63 strikes from multiple rocket launch systems in 24 hours. It said Moscow’s forces also shelled 20 settlements around the bombed out town of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, where some of the fiercest fighting is being waged, and more than 25 settlements in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said most regions hit in Thursday’s massive air attack suffered power outages. The areas where loss of power was “especially difficult” included the capital Kyiv, Odesa and Kherson in the south and surrounding regions, and around Lviv near the western border with Poland, Zelensky said. “But this is nothing compared with what could have happened if it were not for our heroic anti-aircraft gunners and air defence,” Zelensky said. Waves of Russian air strikes in recent months targeting energy infrastructure have left millions of people without power and heating in often freezing temperatures. Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called on Nato member states to supply more weapons to Ukraine, according to an interview published on Friday. “I call on allies to do more. It is in all our security interests to make sure Ukraine prevails and (Russian President Vladimir) Putin does not win,” Stoltenberg told German news agency DPA. Stoltenberg told DPA that military support for Ukraine was the fastest way to peace. The Russians fighting Russians, alongside Ukraine’s forces “We know that most wars end at the negotiating table – probably this war too – but we know that what Ukraine can achieve in these negotiations depends inextricably on the military situation,” he said. The United States last week announced nearly US$2 billion in additional military aid, including the Patriot Air Defence System, which offers protection against aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles. Britain said on Friday it has given Ukraine more than 1,000 metal detectors and 100 kits to deactivate bombs and to help clear minefields. “Russia’s use of landmines and targeting of civilian infrastructure underline the shocking cruelty of Putin’s invasion,” British defence minister Ben Wallace said in a statement. “This latest package of UK support will help Ukraine safely clear land and buildings as it reclaims its rightful territory.” The metal detectors, made by German firm Vallon, can help troops clear safe routes on roads and paths by helping to remove explosive hazards, the defence ministry said, while the kits can de-arm the fuse from unexploded bombs. Ukraine war: what is Zelensky’s 10-point peace plan? Wallace said on Thursday Britain would allocate £2.3 billion (US$2.77 billion) to Ukraine in military aid in 2023, matching the amount it has provided this year. Moscow has repeatedly denied targeting civilians, but Ukraine says its daily bombardment is destroying cities, towns, and the country’s power, medical and other infrastructure. Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what President Vladimir Putin calls a “special military operation” against what it perceives as threats to its security. Ukraine and its Western allies have denounced Russia’s actions as an imperialist-style land grab and imposed sanctions to try to disrupt the campaign. The 11-month war has killed tens of thousands of people, driven millions from their homes, left cities in ruins and shaken the global economy, driving up energy and food prices. The heaviest fighting is in the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk provinces that together make up the industrial Donbas region. Russia claimed in September to have annexed them, along with the southern provinces of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, but does not fully control any of them. Reuters, Agence France-Presse and DPA