Rescuers rest after clearing debris of homes destroyed by a missile attack in the outskirts of Kyiv, on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
World /  Europe

Russia targets Ukraine in new drone attack after missile barrage

  • Drone attack forces Kyiv residents to shelter, following biggest aerial assault of war a day earlier
  • Nato chief calls for more weapons for Ukraine, and says military support is the fastest way to peace

Agencies

Updated: 4:34pm, 30 Dec, 2022

