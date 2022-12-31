A woman pushes luggage near a check-in counter at Beijing Capital International Airport on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
A woman pushes luggage near a check-in counter at Beijing Capital International Airport on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus pandemic
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
World /  Europe

UK and France to require negative Covid test for China travellers

  • The two are among the latest countries – along with Spain, South Korea and Israel – to implement arrival screening and restrictions
  • The travel rules come as Beijing drops foreign travel curbs despite surging cases

Agencies

Updated: 3:20am, 31 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman pushes luggage near a check-in counter at Beijing Capital International Airport on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
A woman pushes luggage near a check-in counter at Beijing Capital International Airport on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE