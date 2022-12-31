UK and France to require negative Covid test for China travellers

Passengers arriving in Britain and France from China will require a negative test for Covid-19 after a surge in infections in China. The Times and The Telegraph reported on Friday that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has weighed in to take the step. The BBC reported that the UK government is set to announce the China arrival policy, without providing a specific time. The French government says it will now require travellers boarding a flight from China to show a negative Covid-19 test fewer than 48 hours old with their boarding pass, with random tests carried out on passengers on arrival. The two countries are joining Spain, South Korea and Israel as the latest countries to impose Covid-19 tests on travellers from China, after Beijing dropped foreign travel curbs despite surging cases. Italy, Japan, India, Malaysia, Taiwan and the US are also requiring negative results for all travellers from mainland China, in a bid to avoid importing new variants from the Asian giant. Switzerland, meanwhile, said on Friday it was not planning to tighten entry restrictions on travellers from China. “It is not currently necessary to provide proof of vaccination, recovery from Covid-19 or a [negative] test to enter Switzerland,” a Swiss health ministry spokesman said. “There are no plans for the moment to introduce health measures at the border either,” he said. EU health agency deems China Covid-19 traveller screening ‘unjustified’ The European Union’s infectious disease agency (ECDC) said on Thursday it believed introducing mandatory Covid screenings for travellers from China was “unjustified”. Germany said it did not currently see the need to impose entry restrictions either, but argued for a coordinated EU-wide system to monitor variants at European airports. Switzerland is not in the EU but is surrounded by nations who are members of the bloc and is in Europe’s Schengen open-borders zone. Bern plans to work with Brussels on any future moves. “Switzerland is working closely with the EU and European countries to manage the Covid-19 crisis and will continue to do so. Switzerland will coordinate further action with its EU partners if need be,” the health ministry spokesman said. Despite its hospitals and morgues being overwhelmed – and international concern over the low official figures on infections and deaths there – China insisted Friday that it had been transparent in sharing its Covid-19 data. On Wednesday, a senior US health official said Beijing had provided only limited data to global databases about variants circulating in China, and its testing and reporting on new cases had diminished. On Thursday, the head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, also urged China to be more forthcoming on the pandemic. Scale of China’s Covid-19 outbreak will be known, but not yet: NHC It was “understandable” that some countries had introduced restrictions in response to its Covid-19 surge, he said. But on Friday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin insisted: “Since the outbreak of the epidemic, China has been sharing relevant information and data with the international community, including WHO, in an open and transparent manner. “We shared the sequence of the new coronavirus at the first instance, thus making important contributions to the development of relevant vaccines [and] drugs in other countries.”