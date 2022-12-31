Former Pope Benedict XVI has died aged 95. Photo: Reuters
Former Pope Benedict XVI has died aged 95. Photo: Reuters
Italy
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
World /  Europe

Former Pope Benedict has died aged 95

  • Ex-Pope Benedict was the first pontiff in 600 years to resign, leaving behind a Catholic Church battered by scandal and mismanagement
  • A piano-playing professor and formidable theologian, Benedict became the first German pope in 1,000 years

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:38pm, 31 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Former Pope Benedict XVI has died aged 95. Photo: Reuters
Former Pope Benedict XVI has died aged 95. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE