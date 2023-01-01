A passenger who arrived on a flight from Beijing listens to indications from a Civil Guard after landing at Spain’s Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas airport on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus pandemic
World /  United States & Canada

Canada requires China travellers to test negative for Covid

  • Canada’s new rules take effect on Thursday and apply to everyone two years of age and older arriving on flights from mainland China, Hong Kong or Macao
  • Meanwhile, the EU will meet on January 4 to discuss a possible joint response from the bloc amid concerns over rising Covid cases in the Asian country

Agencies

Updated: 6:33am, 1 Jan, 2023

