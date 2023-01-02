Police officers carry an Extinction Rebellion climate activist during one of the group’s actions in London in August 2021. Photo: AFP
Climate change
World /  Europe

UK’s Extinction Rebellion to halt protests that disrupt public: ‘We quit’

  • The climate activists, known for blockading transport networks and causing commuter chaos, are instead calling for a mass demonstration in London in April
  • In recent months, the group has been overtaken by even more radical organisations such as Just Stop Oil, whose members threw soup on Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’

Agencies

Updated: 1:35am, 2 Jan, 2023

