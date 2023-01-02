Police officers carry an Extinction Rebellion climate activist during one of the group’s actions in London in August 2021. Photo: AFP
UK’s Extinction Rebellion to halt protests that disrupt public: ‘We quit’
- The climate activists, known for blockading transport networks and causing commuter chaos, are instead calling for a mass demonstration in London in April
- In recent months, the group has been overtaken by even more radical organisations such as Just Stop Oil, whose members threw soup on Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’
