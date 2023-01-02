Benedict’s last words revealed as ex-pope lies in state at Vatican

Pope Emeritus Benedict’s last words were “Lord, I love you,” his long-time secretary said, quoting a nurse who helped care for the 95-year-old former pontiff in his final hours. Archbishop Georg Gaenswein, a German prelate who lived in the Vatican monastery where Benedict took up residence after his 2013 retirement, said the nurse recounted hearing Benedict utter those words at about 3am on Saturday. The retired pope died later that morning . “Benedict XVI, with a faint voice but in a very distinct way, said in Italian, ‘Lord, I love you’,” Gaenswein told the Vatican’s official media, adding that it happened when the aides tending to Benedict were changing shifts. “I wasn’t there in that moment, but the nurse a little later recounted it,” the archbishop said. “They were his last comprehensible words, because afterwards, he wasn’t able to express himself any more.” Gaenswein did not identify the male nurse who shared the information. Earlier, the Vatican said that Pope Francis went to pay his respects immediately after Gaenswein called to inform him of Benedict’s death shortly after 9.30am on Saturday. Pope claims porn ‘weakens the soul’, calls it a vice of some priests, nuns Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Francis stayed in Benedict’s monastery for quite some time before returning to his residence in a hotel located across the Vatican Gardens. During New Year’s Day remarks on Sunday, Francis prayed for his predecessor’s passage to heaven and expressed thanks for Benedict’s lifetime of service to the church. St Peter’s was set to host Benedict’s coffin for three days of viewing that start on Monday. Rome Prefect Bruno Frattasi, an Interior Ministry official, told Italian state TV that “no fewer than 25,000, 30,000” mourners were expected to file past the coffin on Monday. On Sunday, Benedict’s body lay on a burgundy-coloured bier in the chapel of the monastery where he had lived during his nearly decade-long retirement. He was dressed in a miter, the headgear of a bishop, and a red cloak-like vestment. A rosary was placed in his hand. Behind him, visible in photos released by the Vatican, were the chapel’s altar and a decorated Christmas tree. St Peter’s Square will be the setting for Benedict’s funeral led by Francis on Thursday morning. The service will be a simple one, the Vatican has said, in keeping with the wishes of Benedict. Pope warns an ‘elegant demon’ lurks among Vatican staff The last papal funeral, of John Paul II in 2005, drew a million faithful and heads of state from around the world, although Benedict was a more divisive figure. A brilliant theologian, he alienated many Catholics with his staunch defence of traditional values and as pope struggled to impose his authority on the church as it battled a string of crises, including over clerical sex abuse. In recent years, Francis hailed Benedict’s stunning decision to become the first pope to resign in 600 years and has made clear he’d consider such a step as an option for himself. Francis, 86, has raised the prospect that he might follow Benedict’s example and step down if he became unable to carry out his duties. In July, suffering knee problems that have forced him to rely on a wheelchair, he admitted he needed to slow down or think about stepping aside. Last month, Francis revealed he had signed a resignation letter when he took office should poor health prevent him from carrying out his duties. Additional reporting by Agence France-Presse