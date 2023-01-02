A piece of a drone used in an attack on Ukraine’s capital, with a handwritten sign on it in Russian reading ‘Happy New Year’. Photo: Facebook
Ukraine war: Russian drones target Kyiv after New Year aerial assaults
- Russia extends its bombardment into the second day of 2023 with an aerial attack on Ukraine’s capital and surrounding areas
- President Vladimir Putin has signalled no let-up in his assault on Ukraine, which is entering its 11th month
