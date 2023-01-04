Passengers on a flight from China wait to have their Covid-19 vaccination documents checked after arriving at the Paris-Charles-de-Gaulle airport on Sunday. Photo: AFP
‘Overwhelming majority’ of EU wants Covid tests on passengers from China
- Officials will meet again on Wednesday to decide what coordinated measures will be applied across the bloc in wake of China lifting its zero-Covid policy
- Several EU countries including France, Spain and Italy have already imposed testing requirements on arrivals from China, prompting anger from Beijing
Passengers on a flight from China wait to have their Covid-19 vaccination documents checked after arriving at the Paris-Charles-de-Gaulle airport on Sunday. Photo: AFP