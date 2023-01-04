Passengers on a flight from China wait to have their Covid-19 vaccination documents checked after arriving at the Paris-Charles-de-Gaulle airport on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Passengers on a flight from China wait to have their Covid-19 vaccination documents checked after arriving at the Paris-Charles-de-Gaulle airport on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus pandemic
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
World /  Europe

‘Overwhelming majority’ of EU wants Covid tests on passengers from China

  • Officials will meet again on Wednesday to decide what coordinated measures will be applied across the bloc in wake of China lifting its zero-Covid policy
  • Several EU countries including France, Spain and Italy have already imposed testing requirements on arrivals from China, prompting anger from Beijing

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:41am, 4 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Passengers on a flight from China wait to have their Covid-19 vaccination documents checked after arriving at the Paris-Charles-de-Gaulle airport on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Passengers on a flight from China wait to have their Covid-19 vaccination documents checked after arriving at the Paris-Charles-de-Gaulle airport on Sunday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE