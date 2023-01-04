France’s President Emmanuel Macron was sent a piece of shrapnel by Dmitry Rogozin, an outspoken former deputy prime minister ofRussia. Photo: AFP
France’s President Emmanuel Macron was sent a piece of shrapnel by Dmitry Rogozin, an outspoken former deputy prime minister ofRussia. Photo: AFP
France
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
World /  Europe

France’s Macron sent shrapnel from spine of Russian former deputy PM

  • Dmitry Rogozin, a former deputy PM of Russia, was injured last month by shelling in Donetsk, which he said killed two friends
  • He sent a fragment of shell from French artillery that was cut out of his spine by surgeons to President Emmanuel Macron

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:31pm, 4 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
France’s President Emmanuel Macron was sent a piece of shrapnel by Dmitry Rogozin, an outspoken former deputy prime minister ofRussia. Photo: AFP
France’s President Emmanuel Macron was sent a piece of shrapnel by Dmitry Rogozin, an outspoken former deputy prime minister ofRussia. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE