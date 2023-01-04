Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak gave his first major speech of the year. Photo: AFP
Britain’s Sunak vows to halve inflation, tackle illegal migration in first major speech of the year
- British PM Rishi Sunak set out the Conservative government’s priorities for the year ahead, promising ‘No trick, no ambiguity’
- He vowed to tackle slowing economy, reduce national debt, pass laws to stop migrants arriving in small boats and cut NHS backlogs
