Yang Guang, the male giant panda, inside his enclosure at Edinburgh Zoo in Scotland. Photo: Reuters
UK’s only panda pair, Yang Guang and Tian Tian, to return to China
- Pandas Yang Guang and Tian Tian will return to China later this year after special farewell events in their Scottish home
- Despite efforts to breed, female Tian Tian has not produced a cub during her time in Edinburgh Zoo since 2011
