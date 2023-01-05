Yang Guang, the male giant panda, inside his enclosure at Edinburgh Zoo in Scotland. Photo: Reuters
Pandas
World /  Europe

UK’s only panda pair, Yang Guang and Tian Tian, to return to China

  • Pandas Yang Guang and Tian Tian will return to China later this year after special farewell events in their Scottish home
  • Despite efforts to breed, female Tian Tian has not produced a cub during her time in Edinburgh Zoo since 2011

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:02pm, 5 Jan, 2023

