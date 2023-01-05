Prince William and Prince Harry have a tumultuous relationship. File photo: AP
Royalty
World /  Europe

Prince Harry accuses brother William of 2019 physical attack

  • Details of the confrontation were in a leaked extract of Prince Harry’s highly anticipated autobiography, Spare
  • Prince Harry claims he was physically attacked by his brother William over his marriage to Meghan Markle

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:28pm, 5 Jan, 2023

