A destroyed Russian BMP infantry fighting vehicle in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
Ukraine to get more armoured vehicles but wants tanks

  • France will provide armoured combat vehicles to Ukraine, and President Joe Biden says US may send its Bradley Fighting Vehicles
  • Kyiv has repeatedly asked Western allies for heavier fighting vehicles such as the US Abrams and German Leopard tanks

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:08pm, 5 Jan, 2023

