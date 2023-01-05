A destroyed Russian BMP infantry fighting vehicle in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine. Photo: AFP
Ukraine to get more armoured vehicles but wants tanks
- France will provide armoured combat vehicles to Ukraine, and President Joe Biden says US may send its Bradley Fighting Vehicles
- Kyiv has repeatedly asked Western allies for heavier fighting vehicles such as the US Abrams and German Leopard tanks
