Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Byalyatski sits inside a defendants’ cage during a court hearing in Minsk, Belarus. Photo: Reuters
Nobel Prize-winning human rights defender Ales Byalyatski goes on trial in Belarus
- Byalyatski is one of the most prominent of hundreds of Belarusians who were detained during a violent crackdown on anti-government protests in 2020
- The 60-year-old, who co-founded the Viasna human rights group, shares the prize with Russian rights group Memorial and Ukraine’s Centre for Civil Liberties
