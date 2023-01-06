Prince Harry at the British controlled flight-line at Camp Bastion in Afghanistan’s Helmand Province in 2012, where he was serving as an Apache helicopter pilot/gunner. Photo: AFP
Prince Harry claims he killed 25 in Afghanistan, UK media reports
- In his autobiography Spare, due out next week, Harry said he undertook six missions as a pilot that led to him ‘taking human lives’, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported
- ‘My number is 25. It’s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me,’ Harry wrote
