Ukrainian businessman and former politician Kostiantyn Zhevago, wearing a mask and a cap (centre), after appearing at the court house of Chambery in the French Alps on Thursday. Photo: AP
French court frees Ukrainian mining boss suspected of embezzlement on US$1 million bail

  • Billionaire Kostiantyn Zhevago was arrested in France last week based on an international warrant issued by Ukraine
  • Ukrainian authorities submitted 244 pages of documents supporting their request for Zhevago’s extradition, and the court adjourned until January 19

Associated Press
Updated: 2:39am, 6 Jan, 2023

