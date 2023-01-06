Ukrainian businessman and former politician Kostiantyn Zhevago, wearing a mask and a cap (centre), after appearing at the court house of Chambery in the French Alps on Thursday. Photo: AP
French court frees Ukrainian mining boss suspected of embezzlement on US$1 million bail
- Billionaire Kostiantyn Zhevago was arrested in France last week based on an international warrant issued by Ukraine
- Ukrainian authorities submitted 244 pages of documents supporting their request for Zhevago’s extradition, and the court adjourned until January 19
