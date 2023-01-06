Divisive social Media personality Andrew Tate is led away by police in Romania on Thursday. Photo: Observator Antena 1 via AP
Influencer Andrew Tate arrested in UK on suspicion of rape, sexual assault, in 2015
- Tate arrested in Romania in December 2022 amid human-trafficking allegations
- British police, prosecutors say they looked into claims by two women back in 2015, decided ‘no realistic prospect of a conviction’, but investigation ‘at no stage’ closed
