Divisive social Media personality Andrew Tate is led away by police in Romania on Thursday. Photo: Observator Antena 1 via AP
Influencer Andrew Tate arrested in UK on suspicion of rape, sexual assault, in 2015

  • Tate arrested in Romania in December 2022 amid human-trafficking allegations
  • British police, prosecutors say they looked into claims by two women back in 2015, decided ‘no realistic prospect of a conviction’, but investigation ‘at no stage’ closed

Updated: 9:12pm, 6 Jan, 2023

