Demonstrators gather on Place de la Republique during a tribute march in memory of three Kurdish activists who were murdered in Paris in January 2013. Photo: AFP
Thousands of Kurds from around Europe demonstrate over killings in Paris

  • Buses from Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Belgium transported Kurdish activists to the start of the march and organisers said 25,000 joined the rally
  • The demonstration marked the 10th anniversary of the killings of Sakine Cansiz, Fidan Dogan, Leyla Saylemez and three people killed in Paris two weeks ago

Associated Press
Updated: 9:29pm, 7 Jan, 2023

