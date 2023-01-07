A European publishing worker who tricked authors into handing over more than a thousand “valuable prepublication manuscripts of novels and other forthcoming books” pleaded guilty in New York to a single count of wire fraud, US prosecutors said. Filippo Bernardini, a 30-year-old Italian living in London, used his insider knowledge to impersonate literary talent agencies, publishing houses, literary scouts and other industry officials using fake email accounts since August 2016, prosecutors said in a statement on Friday. He made small changes to real email addresses to create similar internet domains with spelling errors that would be difficult to notice, court filings show. Bernardini used more than 160 domains to impersonate real companies and people in the publishing industry, and obtained manuscripts, as well as synopses and other notes and reports related to unpublished books, according to the US. Hilary Mantel, author of ‘Wolf Hall’ Tudor saga, dies at 70 In one instance, he got a Pulitzer-prize-winning author in September 2020 to send him an email version of an unpublished manuscript, prosecutors said. According to the indictment, Bernardini also used an email phishing scam to obtain about 20 logins to a New York City-based literary scouting company. The conviction of Bernardini, who was arrested by the FBI in January last year, appears to explain a mystery that has baffled the literary world for years, with Margaret Atwood, Ian McEwan and Sally Rooney among the novelists targeted, according to a BBC report. While prosecutors didn’t say what Bernardini did with the manuscripts, the documents are often circulated by literary agents to publishing houses when they are ready to be sold. Bernardini agreed to pay US$88,000 in restitution and is expected to be sentenced on April 5 before US District Judge Colleen McMahon. The maximum sentence for one count of wire fraud is 20 years in prison. Additional reporting by South China Morning Post