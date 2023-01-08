Britain’s Prince Harry during an interview for the TV programme Harry: The Interview. Photo: PA via AP
UK palace allies push back against Prince Harry’s claims published in new memoir
- Buckingham Palace has not officially commented on the book. But British newspapers and websites brimmed with quotes from unnamed ‘royal insiders’
- Veteran journalist Jonathan Dimbleby, a biographer and friend of King Charles, said Harry’s revelations were the type ‘that you’d expect … from a sort of B-list celebrity’
Britain’s Prince Harry during an interview for the TV programme Harry: The Interview. Photo: PA via AP