A drawing depecting eleven of the victims ahead of a ceremony marking the eigth anniversary of the jihadist attack of the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo that killed twelve people in Paris, France. Photo: EPA-EFE
France’s Macron honours Charlie Hebdo attack victims as Iran rages over new cartoons
- French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted the names of all 17 victims of the January 2015 Islamist attacks involving Charlie Hebdo staff
- Tributes came days after Tehran reacted furiously to cartoons mocking Iran’s leadership in the latest issue of the satirical weekly’s latest edition
