A poster advertising the forthcoming publication of the book ‘Spare’ by Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Photo: AFP
Prince Harry to spill on scandalous memoirs ‘Spare’ in TV interviews on Sunday
- The 38-year-old prince’s ghostwritten book ‘Spare’ was leaked after it mistakenly went on sale in Spain ahead of the official publication date on Tuesday
- Details include an allegation his brother Prince William attacked him during a row about his wife Meghan, and an account of how he lost his virginity
