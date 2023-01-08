A poster advertising the forthcoming publication of the book ‘Spare’ by Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Photo: AFP
A poster advertising the forthcoming publication of the book ‘Spare’ by Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Photo: AFP
Britain
World /  Europe

Prince Harry to spill on scandalous memoirs ‘Spare’ in TV interviews on Sunday

  • The 38-year-old prince’s ghostwritten book ‘Spare’ was leaked after it mistakenly went on sale in Spain ahead of the official publication date on Tuesday
  • Details include an allegation his brother Prince William attacked him during a row about his wife Meghan, and an account of how he lost his virginity

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:48pm, 8 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A poster advertising the forthcoming publication of the book ‘Spare’ by Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Photo: AFP
A poster advertising the forthcoming publication of the book ‘Spare’ by Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE