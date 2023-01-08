Harmful substances were allegedly found during a search in the German city of Castrop-Rauxel. Photo: dpa
Germany detains Iranian suspected of planning ‘Islamist-motivated’ cyanide, ricin attack
- A 32-year-old is in custody, suspected of endangering life ‘by allegedly procuring cyanide, ricin to commit an Islamist-motivated attack’
- Arrest was in city of Castrop-Rauxel in nation’s most populous state; there’s no antidote to ricin, which can kill from exposure to an amount as small as a pinhead
