From left, deputy CEO of UK Space Agency Ian Annett, CEO of Virgin Orbit Dan Hart, and head of Spaceport Cornwall Melissa Thorpe at Newquay Airport, in Cornwall, UK on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Virgin Orbit set for historic satellite launch into space from Britain on Monday
- Virgin Orbit, part-owned by Richard Branson, plans to use a modified Boeing 747 with a rocket attached under its wing for the first time outside the firm’s US base
- The mission has been given a window for take-off on Monday night in Cornwall but that is dependent on the weather plus scheduling and system issues
