Prince Harry spoke to Britain’s ITV and CBS’s 60 Minutes to promote his book, Spare. Photo: AP
Prince Harry spoke to Britain’s ITV and CBS’s 60 Minutes to promote his book, Spare. Photo: AP
Royalty
World /  Europe

Prince Harry defends explosive memoir ‘Spare’ in television interviews

  • British and American television airs Prince Harry’s first interviews on his memoir’s explosive revelations
  • On Thursday, Harry’s book ‘Spare’ mistakenly went on sale in Spain five days before its official release

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 11:03am, 9 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Prince Harry spoke to Britain’s ITV and CBS’s 60 Minutes to promote his book, Spare. Photo: AP
Prince Harry spoke to Britain’s ITV and CBS’s 60 Minutes to promote his book, Spare. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE