The innovative Danish restaurant Noma has claimed the title of world’s top restaurant several times. Photo: Polfoto via AP
The innovative Danish restaurant Noma has claimed the title of world’s top restaurant several times. Photo: Polfoto via AP
Nordic nations
World /  Europe

Noma, 5-time winner of world’s best restaurant title, is closing its doors

  • The Danish foodie destination, run by chef-owner Rene Redzepi, will shut next year and transform into a giant food lab and test kitchen
  • The restaurant lost money in 2021 while selling US$700 lunches, even with government support

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 5:19am, 10 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP