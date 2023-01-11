Shou Zi Chew, chief executive officer of TikTok Inc., speaks during the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore in November 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
TikTok boss meets EU officials as Western scrutiny intensifies
- CEO Shou Zi Chew took part in discussions on concerns ranging from child safety to investigations into user data flowing to China
- The Chinese-owned social media app faces bans in some US states, and is also under investigation by EU data protection watchdogs in Ireland
Shou Zi Chew, chief executive officer of TikTok Inc., speaks during the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore in November 2022. Photo: Bloomberg