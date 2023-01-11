Shou Zi Chew, chief executive officer of TikTok Inc., speaks during the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore in November 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Shou Zi Chew, chief executive officer of TikTok Inc., speaks during the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore in November 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
China-EU relations
World /  Europe

TikTok boss meets EU officials as Western scrutiny intensifies

  • CEO Shou Zi Chew took part in discussions on concerns ranging from child safety to investigations into user data flowing to China
  • The Chinese-owned social media app faces bans in some US states, and is also under investigation by EU data protection watchdogs in Ireland

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:30am, 11 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Shou Zi Chew, chief executive officer of TikTok Inc., speaks during the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore in November 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Shou Zi Chew, chief executive officer of TikTok Inc., speaks during the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore in November 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE