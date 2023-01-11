Protesters and French CGT labour union workers in Paris take part in a nationwide day of strike and rallies to push for government measures to address inflation, workers’ rights and pension reforms in September 2022. Photo: Reuters
France
World /  Europe

Macron pushes to raise France retirement age to 64 despite strike threat

  • Plans to reform the country’s pension system could mean a new wave of protests and a showdown with unions
  • Major disruption is expected in the coming weeks, with opinion polls showing that around two-thirds of French people oppose raising the retirement age

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:21am, 11 Jan, 2023

