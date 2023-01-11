Copies of Prince Harry’s new book are displayed at a store in Freeport, Maine, on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ breaks UK sales record on first day of release
- The book has drawn widespread attention with its accusations about other royals, including King Charles and Prince William
- Its publisher said the memoir had sold 400,000 copies so far across hardback, e-book and audio formats, citing British sales figures
Copies of Prince Harry’s new book are displayed at a store in Freeport, Maine, on Tuesday. Photo: AP