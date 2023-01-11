Former Greek king Constantine II and queen Anne-Marie arrive at a dinner at Christiansborg Castle in Copenhagen to celebrate the 75th birthday of Queen Margrethe II of Denmark in April 2015. Photo: AP
Constantine II, the former and last king of Greece, dies at 82
- The monarch’s 9-year reign coincided with one of the most turbulent periods in the country’s political history
- Forced to flee Greece after a coup and failed countercoup in the 1960s, Constantine remained in Rome until the monarchy was abolished in 1973
