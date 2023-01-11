French police secure Gare du Nord station in Paris after a man with a knife wounded several people. Photo: Reuters
French police secure Gare du Nord station in Paris after a man with a knife wounded several people. Photo: Reuters
France
World /  Europe

Several wounded in knife attack at Paris railway station

  • Suspect ‘neutralised’ by police after knife attack at Gare du Nord station in Paris
  • Several people were hurt in attack; suspect’s motive was not immediately clear

Agencies

Updated: 4:05pm, 11 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
French police secure Gare du Nord station in Paris after a man with a knife wounded several people. Photo: Reuters
French police secure Gare du Nord station in Paris after a man with a knife wounded several people. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE