Police approach activists hanging on ropes from a building in the village of Luetzerath, Germany, where they are protesting about the reopening of a coa mine. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hundreds of police face-off with coal mine protesters barricaded in abandoned German village
- Hundreds of officers moved in as activists formed human chains, perched on roofs or windows of buildings and threw rocks, bottles and petrol bombs
- The demonstrators are protesting after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompted the German government to change course on its environmental policies
Police approach activists hanging on ropes from a building in the village of Luetzerath, Germany, where they are protesting about the reopening of a coa mine. Photo: EPA-EFE