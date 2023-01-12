British guitarist Jeff Beck performs at the 41st Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, Switzerland in July 2007. Photo: AP
British guitarist Jeff Beck performs at the 41st Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, Switzerland in July 2007. Photo: AP
Music
World /  Europe

Jeff Beck, guitar god who influenced generations, dies at 78

  • The virtuoso musician, who pushed the boundaries of blues, jazz and rock ‘n’ roll, died after suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis
  • Known as the guitar player’s guitar player, Beck was part of the late ’60s pantheon that included Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page and Jimi Hendrix

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:39am, 12 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
British guitarist Jeff Beck performs at the 41st Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, Switzerland in July 2007. Photo: AP
British guitarist Jeff Beck performs at the 41st Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, Switzerland in July 2007. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE