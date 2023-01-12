British people continue with a series of industrial strikes this winter. Photo: EPA-EFE
British people continue with a series of industrial strikes this winter. Photo: EPA-EFE
British Conservative government is stripping away basic human rights, global NGO report says

  • The Tories have rolled back rights on issues ranging from peaceful protest to an adequate standard of living, Human Rights Watch said in its report
  • The international human rights NGO also raised concerns that the government funds countries with a record of violating human rights, such as Bahrain

Bloomberg
Updated: 8:42pm, 12 Jan, 2023

