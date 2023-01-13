An iron mine belonging to Swedish state-owned mining company LKAB is seen in the far north town of Kiruna in August 2021. Photo: AFP
Europe’s largest rare earths deposit discovered in Sweden
- State-owned mining company LKAB says it has identified over 1 million tonnes of rare earth oxides in the Kiruna area in the country’s far north
- The critical raw materials are currently not mined in Europe, leaving the region depending on imports
