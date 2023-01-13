Royal Mail said it had asked customers to stop sending international mail until the problem is resolved. Photo: EPA-EFE
Royal Mail said it had asked customers to stop sending international mail until the problem is resolved. Photo: EPA-EFE
Cybersecurity
World /  Europe

Notorious ransomware gang LockBit accused of attack on UK’s Royal Mail

  • A cyber incident that led to severe disruption to Royal Mail’s international export services caused by Lockbit
  • Royal Mail, one of the world’s largest post and parcel firms, was unable to send items to overseas destinations

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 11:29am, 13 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Royal Mail said it had asked customers to stop sending international mail until the problem is resolved. Photo: EPA-EFE
Royal Mail said it had asked customers to stop sending international mail until the problem is resolved. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE