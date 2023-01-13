Royal Mail said it had asked customers to stop sending international mail until the problem is resolved. Photo: EPA-EFE
Notorious ransomware gang LockBit accused of attack on UK’s Royal Mail
- A cyber incident that led to severe disruption to Royal Mail’s international export services caused by Lockbit
- Royal Mail, one of the world’s largest post and parcel firms, was unable to send items to overseas destinations
Royal Mail said it had asked customers to stop sending international mail until the problem is resolved. Photo: EPA-EFE