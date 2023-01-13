Chief of the General Staff of Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov. File photo: Reuters
Who is General Valery Gerasimov, Russia’s new commander in Ukraine?
- Valery Gerasimov’s Ukraine appointment is the most dramatic in a series of senior command changes since Russia invaded in February
- Gerasimov is the Russian military’s highest-ranking official after Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, and has access to nuclear codes
