An effigy of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is seen dangling by the legs from a rope near Stockholm City Hall, Sweden. Photo: Swedish Solidarity Committee for Rojava via Twitter
Sweden slams ‘sabotage’ of Nato bid after Erdogan effigy hanged in ‘mock execution’

  • A mannequin resembling the Turkish president was hung upside down from a lamp post during a Kurdish protest in Stockholm, drawing an angry backlash from Ankara
  • The incident heightens tensions with Turkey, which has withheld its approval for Sweden’s application to join Nato pending a crackdown on Kurdish militants

Associated Press
Updated: 2:21am, 14 Jan, 2023

