A sign promoting plastic free packaging is seen above a display of loose fresh fruit at Budgens supermarket in north London. Photo: AFP
UK to ban single-use plastic cutlery, plates from October to reduce ‘devastating’ impact of plastic pollution
- Under the new rules, retailers and restaurants will not be able to sell single-use plastic plates, trays or some polystyrene cups and food containers
- Plastics are a growing environmental problem worldwide because they often do not decompose and can take centuries to break down
